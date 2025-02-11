Amid fund crunch, cow cess shortage to affect UT gaushalas

Already reeling under severe fund crunch, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is now short of cow cess revenue, which has proved to be a stumbling block in cow welfare as expenditure incurred for the upkeep of gaushalas is more than the earnings. The revenue is expected to drop further in the current financial year. The mayor raised critical concerns, including the absence of CCTV cameras, the quality and quantity of cow feed in both morning and evening shifts, and the availability of staff for animal care. (HT file photo)

Informing mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla of the financial constraints faced by the MC due to a drastic reduction in cow cess revenue, medical officer of health (MOH) Dr Inderdeep Kaur stated that the civic body received ₹20.25 crore from the excise department in the financial year 2022-23, and this amount dropped significantly to ₹5.78 crore in 2023-24 and is expected to further decline to ₹2.89 crore in 2024-25. “This shortfall has placed a heavy financial burden on the MC, as the annual expenditure on cow welfare stands at approximately ₹12.64 crore,” she added.

Mayor inspects gaushalas

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, accompanied by senior deputy mayor Jasbir Bunty, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta, councillors Gurpreet Gapi and Prem Lata, along with MOH Dr Kaur and officials concerned, conducted an inspection of the gaushalas in Raipur Kalan and in Industrial Area Phase-1.

During the visit, Dr Kaur briefed the mayor and team on the processes followed for the care of cows in the gaushala and dogs at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre. The current status of the gaushalas was discussed in detail, highlighting various challenges faced in their management.

The mayor raised critical concerns, including the absence of CCTV cameras, the quality and quantity of cow feed in both morning and evening shifts, and the availability of staff for animal care. She also emphasised the urgent need for veterinary doctors at the gaushala for timely medical treatment of the animals.

Babla further directed officials to improve the cleanliness and greenery in and around the gaushalas and instructed the installation of fire safety equipment and CCTV cameras. Additionally, she stressed the importance of separating ill cows and newborn calves with their mothers for better care.

Improving gaushala conditions

During the visit, mayor Babla directed the staff to repair and upgrade tin sheds in all gaushalas to appropriate heights, with fans installed to protect cattle from heat and flies.

For welfare of animals, she directed them to ensure timely hoof trimming and proper feeding, with cows receiving 30kg of fodder, 5kg of straw, and 1kg of feed. Pregnant cows and those that have given birth should receive 5kg of feed.

For implementing a proper disposal system for cow dung, the mayor said the horticulture department could utilise it in parks, or a Gobar Dhan Yojana-supported biogas plant can be established to generate gas and organic fertiliser.

On fire safety, she told to install electric panels with auto-cut mechanisms to prevent short circuits and related hazards.

To tap renewable energy, she directed to set up solar panels at all gaushalas to reduce electricity expenses and promote sustainability. On food quality monitoring, she told them to deploy personnel to check food brought by animal lovers to prevent cows from consuming harmful substances.

“For protection of environment, install effluent treatment plants (ETPs) in all Gaushalas to ensure proper waste management and hygiene,” she added.

The mayor directed the concerned officials to expedite all pending works and ensure immediate improvements for the well-being of the cattle and public safety.

She further directed the concerned officers to keep the calfs and ill cattle in separate sheds for their better care besides their proper treatment.

The MC remains committed to enhancing the conditions of Gaushalas and addressing the financial challenges to maintain sustainable operations, she said while adding that cows from overcrowded gaushala in Industrial area were started shifting to Raipur Kalan gaushala after her visit today.