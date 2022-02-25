Amid hijab row, Bengaluru college asks Sikh girl to remove turban

New Delhi : Even as Karnataka continues to witness protests against students not being allowed to attend classes in hijab, after an interim order of the high court restrained all students from wearing religious attire in educational institutes, a baptised Sikh girl, who wears a turban, was allegedly asked by her Bengaluru-based college to not wear it while on campus.

According to reports, the pre-university (PU) college informed its students about the high court’s order on February 16, after it reopened. However, earlier this week, the institute’s deputy director found that some girls were still wearing hijab, and directed them to abide by the order. On this, they demanded that no student, including Sikhs, be allowed to wear religious symbols while on the campus.

Though the college authorities, subsequently, informed the girl’s family she needs to follow the order, the family, according to reports, has taken the stand she will not take off her turban. They are also said to be seeking legal opinion as, according to them, the order does not mention anything about the Sikh turban.

The incident comes at a time when a 3-judge bench of the Karnataka high court, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is hearing petitions filed by six female students of an Udupi-based college against not being allowed to attend lectures in hijab. The six started wearing the Islamic headgear in December last year, prompting a counter protest from some of their classmates, who started coming wearing saffron shawls and scarves.

SGPC writes to Karnataka CM, demands religious freedom of Sikhs

AMRITSAR: Condemning the incident, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara body, has written to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure religious freedom of Sikhs.

In a letter to Bommai, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that “forcing” Sikhs to remove their turbans will not be “tolerated”. He said: “Turban is an integral part of Sikh faith. Forcing anybody to remove the dastar (turban) is a violation of Sikh traditions and principles.”

The SGPC chief has also demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the matter and issuance of instructions to every state to uphold the religious freedom of people.

(With PTI inputs)