Amid light snowfall, night temperature in Kashmir climbs over zero after 2 weeks

The night temperature in most of the weather stations in Kashmir increased after over two weeks of sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, except for the ski resort, Gulmarg, which received light snowfall.

J&K’s meteorological (MeT) department said that light snowfall was reported at isolated places of Kashmir even as there was significant rise in the minimum temperatures by four to five degrees in the union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

“As expected, light snow and rainfall took place at scattered places in Kashmir and the Sonmarg-Zojila axis,” said MeT director Sonam Lotus. “Present weather conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours,” he said.

The night temperatures improved further in Kashmir valley on Thursday with summer capital Srinagar recording a temperature of 2.6 degree Celsius, climbing above zero for the first time after December 6. During this period the mercury had plunged to a lowest of minus 6 degrees in Srinagar.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest over 40-day winter period started on Tuesday amid predictions of approaching weather systems which will bring snow and rain between December 23- 24 and December 26 -28.

There were reports of mild snowfall in Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Gurez and Sonamarg-Zojila areas in north Kashmir, while Srinagar received rainfall.

The overcast sky improved night temperatures across J&K union territory and Ladakh owing to the western disturbance.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a night temperature of -3.7°C, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius.Jammu’s Banihal recorded a minimum night temperature of 3 degrees. In Ladakh ,recorded a minimum temperature -9.6°C, while it was -6.6°C in Leh during the night.

Lotus said another snow spell of greater intensity is likely between December 26 and 27. “Expect, widespread light to moderate snow in plains of Kashmir, rain in Jammu and moderate snow at scattered places of Ladakh especially Kargil -Zanskar region. Light snow is also possible at some places in Leh district, mainly over higher reaches,” Lotus said.