Amid LoC truce, Pakistan shifts focus to narco-terrorism in J&K

With the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in place since February 25 last year and infiltration at its lowest, Pakistan is now resorting to narco-terrorism as part of its design to spoil the youth of India and at the same time fund and fuel terrorism through its proceeds, senior Army officers said on Tuesday.

The south of Pir Panjal region has emerged as the preferred route for the neighbouring country to push these drugs into Jammu region, they said.

“Drug trafficking started as an organised cross border crime but has now emerged as a threat to the country because of its connection to terrorism. As a result of ongoing cease fire understanding between India and Pakistan at the LoC and successful clampdown on infiltration by the Indian Army, smuggling of narcotics has emerged as a low-cost option for Pakistan to continue its agenda of destabilising India,” said senior Army officers.

In the first quarter of this year, 50-kg heroin has been recovered by Army along the LoC including 31 kg on January 19-20 in Poonch; 15 kgs on February 27 and 4 kgs on March 24 in general area of Hamirpur.

Besides drugs, the army had also recovered four AK-47 rifles, a .223 calibre Pakistan-made rifle and four 9mm pistols and ammunition.

“In addition, ₹2.25 crore of unaccounted Hawala money has been recovered in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the past one year, which could have links to narcotics,” they said.

Taking cognisance of the emerging threats, security forces deployed along the LoC have been proactively evolving their operational methodology and have foiled many smuggling attempts in the Jammu--Poonch region. “All along the LoC, the Army has posts to curb infiltration of terrorists from PoJK. Suspicious movements noticed near the LoC provide helps in recovery of items which may be dropped on our side,” said officers.

The Army pointed out that in the recent past there have been occasions where women were suspected to be involved in facilitating smuggling of drugs. “Female special police officers (SPOs) are deployed on the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) gates to carry out search and checking of women,” they said.

The Army is also conducting campaigns to spread awareness on the menace of drug trafficking. These campaigns are being launched regularly by the Army in the border areas, covering aspects like repercussions of drug trafficking, ill effects on the health of the youth and the legal aspects including imprisonment and non-eligibility for government jobs/ visa to foreign countries.