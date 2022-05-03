Amid LoC truce, Pakistan shifts focus to narco-terrorism in J&K
With the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in place since February 25 last year and infiltration at its lowest, Pakistan is now resorting to narco-terrorism as part of its design to spoil the youth of India and at the same time fund and fuel terrorism through its proceeds, senior Army officers said on Tuesday.
The south of Pir Panjal region has emerged as the preferred route for the neighbouring country to push these drugs into Jammu region, they said.
“Drug trafficking started as an organised cross border crime but has now emerged as a threat to the country because of its connection to terrorism. As a result of ongoing cease fire understanding between India and Pakistan at the LoC and successful clampdown on infiltration by the Indian Army, smuggling of narcotics has emerged as a low-cost option for Pakistan to continue its agenda of destabilising India,” said senior Army officers.
In the first quarter of this year, 50-kg heroin has been recovered by Army along the LoC including 31 kg on January 19-20 in Poonch; 15 kgs on February 27 and 4 kgs on March 24 in general area of Hamirpur.
Besides drugs, the army had also recovered four AK-47 rifles, a .223 calibre Pakistan-made rifle and four 9mm pistols and ammunition.
“In addition, ₹2.25 crore of unaccounted Hawala money has been recovered in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the past one year, which could have links to narcotics,” they said.
Taking cognisance of the emerging threats, security forces deployed along the LoC have been proactively evolving their operational methodology and have foiled many smuggling attempts in the Jammu--Poonch region. “All along the LoC, the Army has posts to curb infiltration of terrorists from PoJK. Suspicious movements noticed near the LoC provide helps in recovery of items which may be dropped on our side,” said officers.
The Army pointed out that in the recent past there have been occasions where women were suspected to be involved in facilitating smuggling of drugs. “Female special police officers (SPOs) are deployed on the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) gates to carry out search and checking of women,” they said.
The Army is also conducting campaigns to spread awareness on the menace of drug trafficking. These campaigns are being launched regularly by the Army in the border areas, covering aspects like repercussions of drug trafficking, ill effects on the health of the youth and the legal aspects including imprisonment and non-eligibility for government jobs/ visa to foreign countries.
GMADA razes illegal constructions in Mullanpur
Swinging into action, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday began GMADA's drive to vacate around 200 acres of land for the Dasmesh Link Canal, metro project and underdeveloped parks. On Monday, GMADA estate office officials began the drive at Mullanpur and vacated around 19 acres of land. Estate officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said out of the 10 houses built on GMADA land, five were demolished.
Showers on the cards today in J&K
The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains. The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” director of the meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said. The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal.
AAP, BJP trade charges over NGO link with Adesh Gupta
State deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that officials of the North Delhi civic body have been collecting funds for an NGO run by associates of a claim the saffron party refuted, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta.
PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
Panjab University senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity's 69th annual convocation. Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia. PU's 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently.
Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; ₹280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries
Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn't happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes. Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred ₹280 crore as three months' pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.
