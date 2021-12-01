Amid Omicron concerns, thousands to converge on to Kurukshetra for Gita Mahotsav

Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country are likely to reach Kurukshetra for the International Gita Mohatsav, set to be held from December 2 to 19, even as the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, is emerging as a cause of concern.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government had started organising the religious extravaganza with an aim to promote the teaching of Bhagavad Gita. Last year, it was held largely virtually, with exceptions to a few events, due to Covid-19 outbreak.

This time, organisers are claiming that elaborate arrangements have been made to deal with any situation but the decision to go ahead with the event has left Kurukshetra residents worried as lakhs of devotees from across the country converge on to the Brahma Sarovar, where several rituals, including lighting of diyas and chanting of mantras, are carried out during the Mahotsav.

“We are not in favour of orgaising such events at this stage. Who will be answerable if the infection spreads,” said Shailesh Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra city.

Mamta Rani, another resident, said, “It seems the government has not learnt any lesson from the last Covid wave when people were running from pillar-to-post for oxygen and hospital beds.”

Meanwhile, a change of guard is in the offing as Kurukshetra chief medical officer (CMO) Sant Lal Verma retired on November 30 and the new CMO is yet to join duty.

Kurukshetra Development Board honorary secretary Madan Mohan Chhabra said, “The event is being orgainsed in a big way and lakhs of devotees will Kurukshetra during this year’s event.”

On steps taken to address residents’ concerns, he said, “This is the responsibility of the administration; they will ensure Covid guidelines of the government are followed.”

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said, “Yes their (residents’) concerns are valid but the administration is fully prepared and strict instructions have been issued in this regard to the officials concerned and the health department.”

He said the entire event will be organised as per Covid-19 protocol at all places and visitors will have to wear face masks and sanitising teams will be deputed.

As per district administration, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Kurukshetra on Wednesday to review preparations for the event.

As per the schedule prepared by the Kurukshetra Development Board, the Saras Craft Mela will be organised from December 2 to 19 and the religious programmes will be organised from December 9 to 14.

Online Gita Quiz will be organised from November 21 to December 8, Gita Marathon will be organised on November 28 and wall and floor painting competition will be organised on November 21 and 22. A Gita Seminar will be organised on December 10 and slogan chanting will be done by around 55,000 students on December 14, he added.