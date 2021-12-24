Amid Omicron spread, HP hospitals told to brace for pandemic resurgence

With the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus sending alarm bells ringing through the hill state, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked health institutions to brace themselves for a possible resurgence of the Covid pandemic.

Issuing an advisory to all chief medical officers across the 12 districts, health department officials said, “Measures need to be taken in view of initial signs of a surge in Covid cases, as well as increased detection of the variant of concern (VoC), Omicron.”

District health authorities have been directed to keep track of the spread of Covid cases, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower available at hospitals, and to notify containment zones, and enforce their perimeter. “This evidence should be the basis for effective decision making at district level so that the virus is contained locally,” the advisory, which also outlines the framework to be used for decision-making, said.

Guidelines for containment

As per the guidelines, coronavirus restrictions will be imposed in case a district reports over 10% positivity in a week, or 40% patients are on oxygen support or admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “However, based on the local situation and population characteristics such as density, and keeping in view the higher transmissibility of Omicron, the district can take containment measures before these thresholds are reached,” the advisory quantified.

The health authorities have been asked to focus on containment, testing, tracking, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and observation of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Should the need arise, the authorities may reimpose night curfew, restrictions on large gatherings, capping attendence in marriages and funerals, staggering staff in offices, industries, and public transport.

Told to increase bed capacity, arrange ambulances, O2

Districts have been advised to increase bed capacity, other logistics such as ambulances, a mechanism for seamless shifting of patients, availability and operational readiness of oxygen equipment and a buffer stock of drugs. It also advises to ensure stringent enforcement of home isolation as per extant guidelines,100% coverage of left out first and second dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner.

“Special focus should be on districts where th first and second dose coverage is less than the national average. The door-to-door vaccination campaign needs to be strengthened,” said director, National Health Mission, Hemraj Bhairwa.

