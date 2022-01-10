Amid rising Covid cases, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha directs officials to activate war rooms

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday directed district officials to activate war rooms immediately to deal with the emerging Covid-19 situation in the union territory.

Sinha reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the UT during a high-level meeting with members of Covid Task Force, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, an official spokesman said.

The government said that the LG directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams.

“The Lt Governor also directed for activating war rooms immediately, besides ensuring effective functionality of Covid helplines and keeping joint enforcement teams on the job,” the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a steep rise in novel Coronavirus cases for the past five days with 418 cases on January 5, 349 cases on January 6, 542 cases on January 7, 655 cases on Saturday and 687 on Sunday.

The active cases have increased by 164% to 3,531 on Sunday from 1337 cases by the end of December.

Sinha instructed the nodal officers to ensure smooth coordination in providing Covid kits and other assistance to people in need.

“ We should be fully prepared to tackle the surge in cases. Existing decentralized system at the Panchayat level should be made functional for immediate medical attention,” Sinha said, according to the spokesman.

Directions were passed to the divisional and district administrations for optimum utilisation of testing capacity, besides declaring micro-containment zones and hotspots in areas registering increase in cases, and to avoid crowding at public places. “Any laxity in enforcement of CAB will not be tolerated,” the LG said.

“From tomorrow, we will start administering the booster dose of the vaccine to the eligible population (healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities). All necessary arrangements should be made for walk-in and registered eligible population”, the LG told the officials.