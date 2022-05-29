Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid security row, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar seen wearing pistol in Amritsar
Amid security row, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar seen wearing pistol in Amritsar

The jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib was seen wearing pistol outside secretariat of the Akal Takht along with his conventional kirpan
Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in Amritsar
Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in Amritsar (Photo by/Hindustan Times) (HT)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:36 PM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh was on Sunday seen wearing his licensed pistol with his conventional kirpan, a day after he returned his security following the state government’s decision to remove two Punjab police personnel from his security cover.

The jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, one of the five Sikh temporal seats, took the decision to return his security after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, whose security was also partially withdrawn by the Punjab government but later restored following a backlash, refused to take his security back and returned the remaining guards too.

Jathedar Raghbir Singh was seen wearing pistol outside secretariat of the Akal Takht. He was along with jathedar Harpreet Singh.

Though the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has deployed four armed employees to guard the Akal Takht jathedar, many young nihangs, equipped with traditional weapons, met him at the secretariat.

Jathedar’s personal assistant Gurmeet Singh said they have approached the jathedar to offer him security.

On Saturday, the jathedar said, “Khalsa Panth and the Sikh youths are there for our security. There is no need of government’s security.”

The state government had on Friday pruned the security cover provided to 424 people, including Akal Takht jathedar, in Punjab on temporary basis, days after he advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, a remark that did not go down well with chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The developments are unfolding amid the upcoming anniversary of Operation Bluestar to be observed at Akal Takht on June 6.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Sunday, May 29, 2022
