Amid security row, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar seen wearing pistol in Amritsar
Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh was on Sunday seen wearing his licensed pistol with his conventional kirpan, a day after he returned his security following the state government’s decision to remove two Punjab police personnel from his security cover.
The jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, one of the five Sikh temporal seats, took the decision to return his security after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, whose security was also partially withdrawn by the Punjab government but later restored following a backlash, refused to take his security back and returned the remaining guards too.
Jathedar Raghbir Singh was seen wearing pistol outside secretariat of the Akal Takht. He was along with jathedar Harpreet Singh.
Though the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has deployed four armed employees to guard the Akal Takht jathedar, many young nihangs, equipped with traditional weapons, met him at the secretariat.
Jathedar’s personal assistant Gurmeet Singh said they have approached the jathedar to offer him security.
On Saturday, the jathedar said, “Khalsa Panth and the Sikh youths are there for our security. There is no need of government’s security.”
The state government had on Friday pruned the security cover provided to 424 people, including Akal Takht jathedar, in Punjab on temporary basis, days after he advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, a remark that did not go down well with chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
The developments are unfolding amid the upcoming anniversary of Operation Bluestar to be observed at Akal Takht on June 6.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
