Amid third Covid wave, Haryana puts off Khelo India Games again

The 10-day Khelo India Youth Games to start on February 5 in Haryana has been postponed yet again amid the third Covid-19 wave that has already forced the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government to apply brakes on a series of political and administrative programmes.

Like in the rest of the country, Haryana has been seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. On January 11 the state detected 5,746 new cases, including 26 Omicron patients, and the number of active cases rose to 26,813 on Tuesday from 1,417 on December 31. Gurugram has the highest number of 11,955 active cases followed by 4,770 in Faridabad, 1,903 in Panchkula and 1,808 in Ambala.

This is for the second time that the games have been postponed. Earlier, the authorities had decided to hold the games in November-December last year, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic.

During the sports extravaganza beginning on February 5 various sports activities in the under-18 category were scheduled.

Haryana had developed the required infrastructure for hosting the games jointly with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports. About 25 sports events, including five traditional sports such as Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Mallakhamba and Yogasana, were planned in these games.

“The suitable dates for the games will be finalised in consultation with the stakeholders once the pandemic abates,” a SAI official said.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced via his Twitter handle that due to the rising cases of the Omicron variant, the KIYG Haryana-2021 has been postponed.

The state government had announced to hold the fourth edition of KIYG-2021 in different parts of the state, including Panchkula, Ambala, and Shahabad.

About 8,500 sportspersons were expected to participate in the games.

