Amidst Omicron threat, tourists rush to Himachal for festivities

Even as the Omicron threat looms large, tourists are rushing to Himachal in hordes to celebrate Christmas and New Year while throwing all the pandemic norms to the wind.

Most hotels in the major tourist towns are full to capacity with an increase in the footfall from neighbouring, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

What makes the situation even grave is that the state government hasn’t yet ordered any restriction given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mandi rally on December 27 to mark the Jai Ram Thakur’s four years in office. More than one lakh people are expected to attend the rally which may also trigger a new spurt.

“Tourists are rushing to Shimla and other hill resorts. As of yet, no booking has been cancelled, as the state hasn’t yet reported the Omicron variant. The influx is huge as there has been a snow forecast on Christmas in the state,” said Rajender Singh, a hotelier who has units in Shimla, Manali and Kasauli.

“We are adhering to the Covid-19 protocol in our hotels and expect a good business in days to come,” he said, admitting that the fear of new variant remains but also people in the state have been fully vaccinated which reduces the chances of infection.

Meanwhile, tourists say they were expecting great fun as snowfall would likely occur on the festive days despite the virus threat. While some say they would follow the norms others were of the opinion that they were now fed up with the theory and wanted to enjoy to the full.

“We are very excited as there is a snowfall forecast. Yes, there are concerns regarding the Omicron variant but we have taken both the doses of vaccination and would strictly follow whatever norms put in place by the government,” said Vanshika Tiwari, a tourist from Maharashtra.

Priyam, a tourist from Nagpur, said he was happy to be in Shimla to enjoy Christmas and New Year. Part of a group of travellers, Priyam said people were fed up with the Covid-19 theory and many several of them have stopped adhering to the norms.

Those who are solely dependent on tourism says it is time to earn some extra bucks.

“We no more fear the pandemic. We have already suffered a lot and this time around we hope to cover our losses that occurred in the last two years,” said Maqsood, who works as a porter.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that directions have been issued to the authorities to implement the Covid-19 protocol in the state. He said the state has fully vaccinated the 100% legible population of the state and this will help prevent the spread.

The Himachal Pradesh tourism industry is worth ₹12,000 crore and contributes 7% to the SGDP besides creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Before Covid-19, nearly 2 crore tourists visited Himachal.

Covid-19 dealt a blow to the tourism industry in 2020 as the number of visitors dropped to 32 lakh. As per data available with the tourism department, there were about 6,000 registered hotels, homestays and guest houses in the state. In 2019, more than 1.72 crore tourists, including 38,28,76 foreigners, visited the state.