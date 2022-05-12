Ammunition recovered in J&K’s Ramban
A cache of ammunition was recovered in Sumber area of Ramban district on Tuesday night.
Ramban senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma said, ‘Acting on a tip off, a special team led by Dharamkund station house officer, inspector Sampaul Gill, recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 21 rounds of 7.65mm pistol, 14 rounds of 303mm pistol and 12 rounds of Chinese Pistol, two magazines, a wireless set, a binocular and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube.”
An investigation has been initiated. Ramban lies on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway where the administration has constructed a Yatri Niwas, which houses 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims.This year, the administration expects a footfall of around six lakh pilgrims during the 43-day long pilgrimage from June 30 to August 11.
“AAP failed to deliver”: BJP drive to point out Delhi govt’s ‘shortcomings’
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday announced a 'Pol Khol' door-to-door campaign between May 15 and 30 to inform people about the “failure of the AAP government in Delhi to deliver on its promises”. AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests seeking a comment.
Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak
Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj's son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra. The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 . Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.
Chandigarh’s Nature Interpretation Centre off the ground
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated a Nature Interpretation Centre in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The centre, developed by UT department of forests and wildlife, has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and acting as an information source of nature education.
Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises. The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.
Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths
In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials. Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company's owner. CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.
