Ammunition recovered in J&K’s Ramban

A cache of ammunition was recovered in Sumber area of Ramban district on Tuesday night.

Ramban senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma said, ‘Acting on a tip off, a special team led by Dharamkund station house officer, inspector Sampaul Gill, recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 21 rounds of 7.65mm pistol, 14 rounds of 303mm pistol and 12 rounds of Chinese Pistol, two magazines, a wireless set, a binocular and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube.”

An investigation has been initiated. Ramban lies on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway where the administration has constructed a Yatri Niwas, which houses 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims.This year, the administration expects a footfall of around six lakh pilgrims during the 43-day long pilgrimage from June 30 to August 11.