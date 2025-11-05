Amritsar: 2 AK rifles, 1 pistol seized near Indo-Pak border

Amritsar rural police have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan and recovered weapons and a huge quantity of ammunition from Ghonewal village, near the Ravi river, close to the Indo-Pak border, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday. Weapons seized by cops.

The recovered arms and ammunition include two AK-series assault rifles along with eight magazines, one .30-bore pistol along with two magazines, and 50 live cartridges of .30-bore and 245 live cartridges of 7.62 mm, officials said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of the network.

Sharing operational details, DIG (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said that following a tip-off, the police teams launched a combing operation in the area of Ghonewal village.

“During the search, a bag containing sophisticated arms and ammunition was recovered from near the Ravi river adjacent to the Indo-Pak border,” he said.

SSP Maninder Singh, who led the operation, said a detailed investigation is on to ascertain the source as well as destination of the recovered weapons and ammunition. “More recoveries and arrests are likely in the coming days,” he added.

An FIR has been registered under section 25(8) of the Arms Act and section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Ramdas, said the official.