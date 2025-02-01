Amritsar Congress councillors seek videography record of mayoral election

Newly elected Congress councillors have demanded release of the videography record of the mayoral election proceedings held on January 27, amidst controversy surrounding the election of AAP’s Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia as mayor. Congress councillors meeting additional commissioner Surinder Kumar at municipal corporation office in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

On Friday, the councillors visited the office of the Amritsar municipal corporation (MC) to meet MC commissioner Gurpreet Singh Aulakh. However, he was unavailable, so they met the assistant commissioner Surinder Singh.

Councillor Rajkanwalpreetpal Singh Lucky expressed dissatisfaction, saying, “We asked for the videography record, but he couldn’t provide it. He advised us to submit a written request to the competent authority. We want to expose the truth behind the election—it wasn’t an election, it was a murder of democracy. No voting took place, and AAP forcibly installed its mayor and other office-bearers.”

The Congress also refuted media reports claiming that the Punjab and Haryana high court had rejected their petition challenging the election.

Councillor Vikas Soni said, “Our petition is still under process. It hasn’t been rejected. We will continue our legal fight against the misuse of power by the ruling AAP.”

The councillors also raised concerns about the functioning of the MC office, stating that on a working day, many offices were locked when they visited for public works.

In the mayoral election, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 40 out of 85 seats. With the voting rights of seven MLAs from the Amritsar Lok Sabha segment, the total strength of the House increased to 92. The Congress, however, fell short of a majority by six seats, securing the support of just one independent councillor.

Meanwhile, AAP, with 24 councillors, gained the backing of its seven MLAs and seven independent councillors, while two of the nine BJP councillors have also extended support to the incumbent party in the state. With this AAP’s claimed to have increased its tally in the House to 40.