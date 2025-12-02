Amritsar: Cross-border arms’ smuggling module busted, two arrested with seven pistols

The Amritsar police commissionerate busted a Pakistan-linked cross-border arms’ smuggling module with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered seven sophisticated pistols— three PX5 and four .30 bore pistols— from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday. The weapons seized from accused in Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Balwinder Singh, 32, a resident of Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar and Jugraj Singh alias Jagga, 29, a resident of Mulla Behram village in Amritsar. The latter has a criminal background with cases pertaining to murder, Arms act and NDPS Act registered against him.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, who communicated with them through WhatsApp, assigning pickup points and delivery routes for illegal arms circulation.

The DGP said that further investigation is on to establish forward and backward linkages in the case.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on intelligence inputs, a police team intercepted suspect Balwinder at a naka and found five illegal pistols in his possession. Based on Balwinder’s disclosure, police conducted a raid and arrested his associate Jagga and recovered two .30 bore pistols from him.

Bhullar said that initial probe has revealed that both accused lived close to the international border, which made it convenient for them to support the cross-border smuggling chain. Investigation has further established that Balwinder and Jagga were active in the Amritsar Rural sector, assisting in movement and distribution of smuggled arms, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 25 and 25 (6, 7 and 8) of the Arms Act at Cantonment police station in Amritsar.