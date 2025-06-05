Amritsar: Man, woman killed in ‘hate crime’ were married, claims kin

In a case of suspected hate crime, the police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his daughter and her male friend at Boparai Baj Singh village in the Lopoke area of the Raja Sansi assembly constituency in Amritsar on Tuesday. In a case of suspected hate crime, the police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his daughter and her male friend at Boparai Baj Singh village in the Lopoke area of the Raja Sansi assembly constituency in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

However, a relative of the deceased youth claimed on Wednesday that both were already married while showing pictures of their ‘anand karaj’ (Sikh wedding ritual).

Relatives of both the deceased were at the district civil hospital to receive the bodies after the post-mortem examination.

The cousin of the 23-year-old slain youth, who was a resident of Kakar Tareen village, said, “He married the girl in a gurdwara and they were issued a certificate by the granthi. They even went to the court for the registration of their marriage on Tuesday, but the family of the girl took them to their house by promising them that their wedding function would be organised properly. However, they were stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons”.

“The double murder has not been committed by the father of the girl alone. At least 4-5 more people were involved in the crime. So, the police should also arrest them as well,” he added.

The deceased boy’s uncle said, “He used to work as a soil spreader on a tractor-trailer near the house of the accused. He was the sole breadwinner of his family”.

Raja Sansi DSP Inderjit Singh said, “We are carrying out the investigation to ascertain how many others were involved in this murder. Nobody will be spared if found guilty”.

The accused was arrested after he surrendered before the police after the double murder.