Amritsar MP warns of stir against police over drug issue

A day after making a remark against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amritsar member of parliament (MP) Gurjit Singh Aujla on Wednesday threatened to open a front against the Punjab Police over drug trade in his constituency.

He has warned of launching an indefinite dharna against Amritsar police commissioner and Amritsar Rural SSP. With this, the infighting in the Congress has surfaced again.

In a letter written to Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra, he said, “I have been working against drug menace for long and at many instances alerted district police to take action, but police’s lackadaisical attitude has made residents lose their trust in them. Most recently, I faced a great discontentment among the residents of Amritsar due to unchecked and open drug, hooch peddling and sale and unauthorised satta centres prevalent, mostly in slum areas of the district.”

“These centres are the breeding grounds of crime, badly entangling lower and middle class residents. This great discontent is suggestive of the fact that the so called anti-drug campaigns and investigations into drug mafias are being handled in an inefficient manner in Punjab for which some black sheep in state government and police administration are responsible. The names of several senior officers and politicians have cropped up in drug trafficking investigation on multiple occasions, but they are lying in the sealed cover instead of being acted upon,” he claimed.

The “ignore it” attitude of police officials, Aujla said, not only raises suspicion on their involvement in this “shady business”, but also points towards an “inefficient” intelligence network and “poor control” of higher police officials over thana-level teams.

It has been observed that small recoveries of contraband made at thana level are never traced back to their origins, leading to acquittal of those arrested, he added.

“I hope that by June 26 on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Punjab Police will be sharing its report of authentic and effective achievements and not just a press release of hollow words. It is high time for the police administration to devise and implement an effective anti-drug operation or I, along with residents of Amritsar, will be forced to begin an indefinite protest against the inaction of police,” Aujla said.