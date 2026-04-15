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Amritsar: Three arrested with 6 pistols drone-dropped from across border

Police have arrested three persons with six sophisticated pistols which were sent through drones from across the border, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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AMRITSAR: Police have arrested three persons with six sophisticated pistols which were sent through drones from across the border, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Amritsar: Three arrested with 6 pistols drone-dropped from across border

Those arrested have been identified as Mangal Singh alias Manga (30) of Kajikot village in Tarn Taran, Pranav Sharma alias Laddu (24) of Orchid Valley in Chheharta, Amritsar, and Gaurav Rana (25), a resident of Guru Nanak Avenue in Amritsar. The recovered weapons include China made and Zigana pistols, all of .30-bore calibre.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. Investigation is underway to dismantle the network, he added.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following a tip-off, the police arrested Mangal Singh and recovered a .30-bore pistol from his possession. On his disclosure, Pranav Sharma and Gaurav Rana were arrested, and five more pistols were recovered from them, he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: Three arrested with 6 pistols drone-dropped from across border
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: Three arrested with 6 pistols drone-dropped from across border
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