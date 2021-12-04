Amritsar: Tourism jobs have increased in Punjab, says special chief secretary, cultural affairs

Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary, department of cultural affairs, archives, archaeology and museums, on Friday said there were a lot of jobs in the tourism sector due to the promotion of tourism by the Punjab government. He claimed that tourism-related jobs had increased from 27% to 30% in the state.

Sanjay was speaking at a seminar organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second day of the 15th Punjab International Trade Expo (Pitex), which the state government is hosting in Amritsar.

Kumar said Punjab had a number of places of historical importance. The connectivity of the Delhi-Katra road has not only increased the number of tourists but also new trends are emerging in this area.

Speaking about cultural tourism, he said it should be promoted in order to give international recognition to Amritsar. Publicity is being done through various mediums to establish Amritsar on the international map. In the last few years, Punjab is also growing rapidly in the field of medical tourism, he added.

Speaking on the topic of rural entrepreneurship and farm tourism, Harkirat Singh, convener of the Tourism Committee of the PHDCCI, said now village tourism was being promoted in a professional manner.

Ajay Mahajan, co-chair, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Punjab Chapter, said there is a need for synergy between tourism and industry.