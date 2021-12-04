Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar: Tourism jobs have increased in Punjab, says special chief secretary, cultural affairs
chandigarh news

Amritsar: Tourism jobs have increased in Punjab, says special chief secretary, cultural affairs

Special chief secretary Sanjay was speaking at a seminar organised by the PHDCCI on second day of 15th Punjab International Trade Expo (Pitex), Amritsar; he says here are a lot of jobs in tourism sector
Speaking about cultural tourism during a seminar organised by the PHDCCI on the second day of 15th Punjab International Trade Expo, Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary, department of cultural affairs, said it should be promoted in order to give international recognition to Amritsar. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary, department of cultural affairs, archives, archaeology and museums, on Friday said there were a lot of jobs in the tourism sector due to the promotion of tourism by the Punjab government. He claimed that tourism-related jobs had increased from 27% to 30% in the state.

Sanjay was speaking at a seminar organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second day of the 15th Punjab International Trade Expo (Pitex), which the state government is hosting in Amritsar.

Kumar said Punjab had a number of places of historical importance. The connectivity of the Delhi-Katra road has not only increased the number of tourists but also new trends are emerging in this area.

Speaking about cultural tourism, he said it should be promoted in order to give international recognition to Amritsar. Publicity is being done through various mediums to establish Amritsar on the international map. In the last few years, Punjab is also growing rapidly in the field of medical tourism, he added.

Speaking on the topic of rural entrepreneurship and farm tourism, Harkirat Singh, convener of the Tourism Committee of the PHDCCI, said now village tourism was being promoted in a professional manner.

RELATED STORIES

Ajay Mahajan, co-chair, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Punjab Chapter, said there is a need for synergy between tourism and industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP