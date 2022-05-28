Amritsar-Kolkata corridor: Two sarpanches, JE among 17 booked for embezzlement of panchayat funds
Patiala: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has booked 17 persons and 10 firms for misappropriation of panchayat funds received for the acquisition of land in five villages of Patiala district for the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project.
A spokesperson of the VB said a case has been registered under Sections 406, 420, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13 (1) A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against two sarpanches, eight panches, two panchayat secretaries, a junior engineer, 10 firms and four others.
The VB said the accused embezzled compensation amount received for the purchase of over 1,100 acres of land at Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages, falling under the Ghanaur assembly segment in Rajpura tehsil of the district.
The spokesperson said Harjit Kaur, sarpanch of Akari village, Charanjit Kaur, panch, Avtar Singh, panch, Sukhwinder Singh, panch, Darshan Singh, panch, Kulwinder Kaur, panch, Jaswinder Singh, panchayat secretary posted in the BDPO office, Shambhu, besides Manjit Singh, sarpanch of Sehri village, Jatinder Rani, panch, Lakhveer Singh, panch, Pawandeep Kaur, panch, Lakhminder Singh, panchayat secretary, and Dharminder Kumar, JE, posted in the BDPO office, Shambhu, have been booked for misappropriation of funds.
Besides, private firm owner Dinesh Kumar Bansal, contractor of Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib district; Gill Trading Company of Patiala; Falcon Enterprises, Mohali, Innovation Solutions, Patiala, Bhole Nath Buildings, Upal Herri village, Rajpura; Varun Singla, contractor and supplier, Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, RB Building Materials, Patiala, SSDN Building Materials, Patiala, Bimal Constructions, Sarai Banjara, district Patiala, Chopra Public House, and four other persons — Kuldeep Singh, Inderjit Gir, Jugnu Kumar of Rajpura, were also found to be involved in this case, said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said compensation amount to the tune of over ₹285 crore was given to the panchayats of five villages on account of the acquired land from 2019 to 2022. Apart from this, the cultivators were given displacement allowance of ₹97.8 crore at the rate of ₹9 lakh per acre, he said.
Following complaints by villagers that development works were not done, a probe was initiated and it came to light that the accused embezzled the funds in connivance with panchayat department officials, added the spokesperson.
-
Patna judge issues warrant to arrest Magadh University V-C Rajendra Prasad
A special vigilance court in Patna on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad who has been on medical leave after the state's special vigilance unit carried out searches at his office and Gorakhpur residence in connection with a corruption case in November last year.
-
NGT petitioned to save water bodies in Aurangabad Khalsa area
Lucknow Omaxe City Residents and Allottees Association has filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal pleading against encroachment of water bodies like lakes and natural drains at an alarming pace near the Aurangabad Khalsa area. LORAA has demanded the mapping of ponds and a report on anti-encroachment projects initiated by the government for water conservation. The residents' welfare society has blamed the land mafia for rapidly bridging ponds.
-
Karnal man gets life imprisonment for doctor’s murder
A district court on Friday sentenced a man with life imprisonment convicting him of murder of a senior doctor and former president of the Indian Medical Association. However, two accused were acquitted by the court of the district and sessions judge Chandra Shekhar as police failed to prove their involvement in the case. As per police interrogation, Pawan Kumar, of RK Puram in Karnal was an employee at Dr Gupta's Amritdhara Hospital.
-
Controversy erupts over visit of psychologist at MDU
A controversy has erupted over the visit of psychologist Anil Pannikkar, of Hisar, to deliver a lecture on 'How to study and live life' at Maharshi Dayanand University's economics department on Sunday. MDU teachers' association president Vikas Siwach said the psychologist had filed multiple complaints against former V-C BK Punia and a dozen other employees. “Vikas Siwach had threatened me publicly. I request you to file a case against him,” Pannikkar added.
-
FDA seals illegal firm in Pune, seizes make-up materials worth ₹7 lakh
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday seized raw material used for making make-up products and bath products worth ₹7 lakh from a company located in Wakad, Pune. The company was manufacturing products without the requisite licence, said FDA officials. Seized materials include raw materials, bottles, labels and packaging materials. The manufacturing unit was sealed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics