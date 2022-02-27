An attack on the rights of Haryana: Congress on Centre’s move to end state’s representation in BBMB

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has opposed the Centre’s move to end Haryana and Punjab’s representation in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), terming it an attack on the rights of Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly said according to the BBMB Rules, 1974, a member (power) in BBMB was from Punjab and a member (irrigation) was from Haryana. “But, in the amended rules of 2022, this requirement has been done away with. Under the amended rules, the criteria for the selection of members have also been defined in such a way that the electricity departments of Haryana and Punjab cannot meet the criteria,” he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “BBMB was constituted to regulate water and power supply to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. The management and administration of BBMB is our prerogative and not a pittance of the Modi government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Condemning the decision, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the silence of the BJP-JJP government on this “anti-Haryana” move was shameful.

Hooda also said that there had been a reduction in the posts available from the Haryana quota in BBMB in the past as well due to the neglect of the state government. “The Haryana government did not voice concerns and continues to be silent even after the new decision of the central government,” he said.

“All political parties of Punjab, including the Congress, are unanimous and raising their voice against this decision to protect the interest of the state. In such a situation, the Haryana government, along with all the parties, should oppose this decision and protect the rights of the state,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former chief minister also drew the government’s attention to the crop damaged due to intermittent rain and hailstorm for two days. “Crops have been damaged in many districts, including Narnaul, Gurugram, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sirsa and Ambala, due to the rains. In many districts such as Rewari, Mahendergarh, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, and Charkhi Dadri, hailstorm has caused huge destruction in the fields, causing major damage to many crops, including wheat and mustard,” Hooda said.

He said the government should take cognisance of this loss and immediately announce special girdawari and compensation. “Farmers have not yet received compensation for the losses incurred in the last Rabi season. The government should pay the outstanding compensation without delay to support the farmers who are facing unseasonal rain, hailstorm and waterlogging for several consecutive seasons,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}