Anganwadi workers, helpers begin indefinite protest in Karnal

Hundreds of anganwadi workers from across Haryana began an indefinite protest in Karnal on Monday.

Protesters from across different districts in state reached Karnal’s mini-secretariat, pitched tents and made preparations for a long haul at Sector 12 opposite the mini-secretariat. The protesters said they will continue their ‘Akrosh Maha-Padaw’ (indefinite protest) till their demands are accepted.

They accused Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of backtracking on the promises made to them on several occasions. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Federation president Usha Rani said thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers have reached Karnal and will continue their protest till they force the government to fulfil their demands.

The protesters alleged that Khattar had announced in 2018, during the assembly session, to give skilled workers’ status to anganwadi workers and unskilled workers’ status to helpers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced to raise the wages by ₹1,500 for workers and ₹750 for helpers in 2018 Diwali, but the promises have not been fulfilled even after three years, she added.

“Our demands are not new. The promises made by the state and central governments should be fulfilled,” said a woman protester from Panipat district.

Later, the protesters took out a protest march and staged protests at the Committee Chowk causing inconvenience to commuters and shopkeepers.

Last year, the state government had announced that representatives of anganwadi workers held a meeting with the chief minister and agreed to end the protest after an assurance on financial incentives for workers and helpers, including a retirement benefit of ₹1 lakh for workers and ₹50,000 for helpers.

The CM had also announced a hike in the monthly honorarium, an additional Covid-19 incentive for the workers, and a promotion policy. But members of two other unions of the anganwadi workers and helpers had refused to end their protests.