Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anganwadi workers, helpers begin indefinite protest in Karnal
chandigarh news

Anganwadi workers, helpers begin indefinite protest in Karnal

Hundreds of anganwadi workers from across Haryana began an indefinite protest in Karnal on Monday
The protesters alleged that Khattar had announced in 2018, during the assembly session, to give skilled workers’ status to anganwadi workers and unskilled workers’ status to helpers. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Hundreds of anganwadi workers from across Haryana began an indefinite protest in Karnal on Monday.

Protesters from across different districts in state reached Karnal’s mini-secretariat, pitched tents and made preparations for a long haul at Sector 12 opposite the mini-secretariat. The protesters said they will continue their ‘Akrosh Maha-Padaw’ (indefinite protest) till their demands are accepted.

They accused Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of backtracking on the promises made to them on several occasions. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Federation president Usha Rani said thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers have reached Karnal and will continue their protest till they force the government to fulfil their demands.

The protesters alleged that Khattar had announced in 2018, during the assembly session, to give skilled workers’ status to anganwadi workers and unskilled workers’ status to helpers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced to raise the wages by 1,500 for workers and 750 for helpers in 2018 Diwali, but the promises have not been fulfilled even after three years, she added.

“Our demands are not new. The promises made by the state and central governments should be fulfilled,” said a woman protester from Panipat district.

RELATED STORIES

Later, the protesters took out a protest march and staged protests at the Committee Chowk causing inconvenience to commuters and shopkeepers.

Last year, the state government had announced that representatives of anganwadi workers held a meeting with the chief minister and agreed to end the protest after an assurance on financial incentives for workers and helpers, including a retirement benefit of 1 lakh for workers and 50,000 for helpers.

The CM had also announced a hike in the monthly honorarium, an additional Covid-19 incentive for the workers, and a promotion policy. But members of two other unions of the anganwadi workers and helpers had refused to end their protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP