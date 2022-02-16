Anganwadi workers, helpers continue stir in Karnal on Day 2

Anganwadi workers and helpers from across Haryana continued their indefinite protest in Karnal on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Protesters from different districts in state had reached there on Monday, pitched tents and made preparations for a long haul opposite the mini-secretariat.

On Tuesday morning, the sloganeering protesters had gathered near the mini-secretariat and announced that the indefinite protest will continue till their demands are met. Commuters faced inconvenience as the protesters blocked the main road leading to the mini-secretariat and officials of private business establishments faced difficulties after the protesters occupied the parking area of their offices.

Amid heavy police deployment, the protesters continued their protest till evening. They alleged that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced in 2018, during the assembly session, to give skilled workers’ status to anganwadi workers and unskilled workers’ status to helpers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced to raise the wages by ₹1,500 for workers and ₹750 for helpers in 2018 Diwali, but the promises have not been fulfilled even after three years, they added.

