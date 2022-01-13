Anganwadi workers, helpers court arrest in Karnal

A week after their show of strength, hundreds of anganwadi workers and helpers courted arrest in Karnal on Wednesday.

Amid Covid-19 restrictions, the protesters from different districts of Haryana reached Karnal’s mini-secretariat and courted arrest after a brief protest march.

The sloganeering women were taken into police vehicles and Haryana Roadways buses as heavy police deployment was made around the venue of their meeting.

The protesters had accused Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of backtracking on the promises made to them on several occasions.

Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Federation president Usha Rani said thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers reached Karnal to court arrest as the government failed to fulfil the promise on their demands.

The protesters alleged that Khattar had announced in 2018 during the assembly session to give skilled workers’ status to anganwadi workers and unskilled workers’ status to helpers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced to raise the wages by ₹1,500 for workers and ₹750 for helpers in 2018 Diwali, but the promises have not been fulfilled even after three years,” they alleged.

Last month, the state government had announced that representatives of anganwadi workers held a meeting with the chief minister and agreed to end the protest following an assurance on financial incentives for workers and helpers, including a retirement benefit of ₹1 lakh for the workers and ₹50,000 for the helpers.

The CM had also announced a hike in the monthly honorarium and an additional Covid-19 incentive for the workers and a promotion policy. But the members of two other unions of the anganwadi workers and helpers refused to end their protest and have decided to continue it until their demands, including regularising their jobs, are accepted.