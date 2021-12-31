Another jolt for Punjab Cong, Lalli Majithia quits as Pungrain chief

Amritsar: In another jolt to the Congress in the Majha belt of Punjab, senior party leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh, alias Lalli Majithia, who fought three assembly elections against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia, on Thursday resigned from the post of the chairman-cum-director, Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (Pungrain).

He sent his resignation letter to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and later said that he has been upset over the Punjab government’s working on two major issues — sacrilege and drugs.

He said the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Bikram Singh Majithia was merely an eyewash. “Has he gone underground? The government is deliberately not arresting him,” Lalli Majithia alleged.

In the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections, he said he would consider resigning from the Congress at an “appropriate time” and joining another party in the coming days. It is learnt that he is likely to join the BJP.

Political analysts observe that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might also try to bring Lalli into its fold.

Lali had given tough fight to Bikram Majithia during the last 2017 elections. A veteran Congress leader, Lalli, has been vocal against Bikram Majithia for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

In June, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a move to counter the Majha brigade, appointed Lalli as the chairman of Pungrain. The post had fallen vacant after the death of former chief secretary YS Ratra in April. The Majha brigade, comprising cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with some MLAs, had joined hands with the dissidents against Captain.

Lalli resignation comes just two days after Congress sitting MLAs Fateh Jung Bajwa from Qadian and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Shri Hargobindpur (reserved) joined the BJP in Delhi.

Fateh Jung is the younger brother of former Punjab Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa. Laddi also belongs to the Bajwa camp.

Last week, former minister and four-time Guru Har Sahai MLA Rana Gurmeet Sodhi joined the BJP.