Another police officer attacked by militant in J&K’s Shopian

Shopian’s was the third such incident targeting policemen in Valley and second in south Kashmir in past one week
The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers. (File picture for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 05:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A police officer was injured when militants fired at him while he was returning home from a mosque in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

In last one week, this is the third attack on policemen in the Valley and second in south Kashmir.

As per the police, the officer has been hospitalised and a hunt launched to trace the attackers.

“#Terrorists fired upon ASI (assistant sub-inspector) Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Ahmad is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, where his condition is said to be stable, police said.

The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation started.

On Saturday, militants had killed 53-year-old policeman, Ali Mohammad Ganie, in south Kashmir’s Hassanpora Bijbehara. A day earlier, another policeman had escaped unhurt in an attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

Last year, 20 cops were killed in Kashmir either during encounters or targeted killings. In January, security forces have killed 21 militants, including eight Pakistani militants, in 11 encounters.

Wednesday, February 02, 2022
