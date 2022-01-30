Another sunny day in Valley brings some relief from chill

Valley witnessed another sunny day on Saturday that led to improvement in day and night temperatures.

Last night, the city observed -1°C against the previous night’s - 3.6°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ski resort of Gulmarg which is under snow recorded - 7.5°C last night against minus 10.4°C on the previous night. Qazigund recorded minus 3.1°C and Kokernag in south Kashmir shivered at - 3.3°C.

At another tourist resort Pahalgam, the night temperature settled at minus 2.8°C against - 11.8°C on the previous night. Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded - 1.5°C night temperature.

Jammu recorded 6.9°C against previous night’s 4.7°C. Ladakh’s Leh registered - 14.6°C and Kargil recorded -16.9°C.

The weather office had said that the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy throughout J&K till January 29 with moderate to dense fog in morning hours in plains of Jammu.

It said that there is no forecast of any major weather event till January end. On Sunday, harshest cold period of winter, also known as Chillai Kalan, is coming to an end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}