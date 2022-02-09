Anti-conversion Bill to be tabled in Haryana assembly

The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022.

The draft bill, which will be tabled in the state assembly during the coming Vidhan Sabha session, seeks to prohibit religious conversions effected through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage by making it an offence.

The proposed legislation, which home minister Anil Vij likes to term as a law against love-jihad, is primarily aimed at stopping forced religious conversions.

As per the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed legislation, there have been umpteen cases of religious conversions, both mass and individual. Such incidents have been hotly debated, more so in a multi-religious society, such as ours.

“There have been instances when gullible people have been converted by offering allurement or under undue influence. Some have been forced to convert to other religions. There is a presence of pseudo-social organisations with a hidden agenda to convert the vulnerable sections of other religions. In recent past several instances came to the notice that with an agenda to increase strength of their own religion by getting people from other religions converted, people marry persons of other religion by either misrepresentation or concealment of their own religion and after getting married, they force such other person to convert to their own religion,’’ it read.

It further said that the Supreme Court also took judicial notice of such instances. Such incidents not only infringe the freedom of religion of the persons so converted but also militate against the secular fabric of our society that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable such incidents not only infringe the freedom of religion of the persons so converted but also militate against the secular fabric of our society, the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed Bill said.

An official spokesperson said that the right to freedom of religion is guaranteed under Articles 255, 26, 27 and 28 of the Constitution. The objective of this right is to sustain the principle of secularism. The Constitution confers on each individual the fundamental right to profess, practice and propagate his religion. However, the individual right to freedom of conscience and religion cannot be extended to construe a collective right to proselytize; for the right to religious freedom belongs equally to the person converting and the individual sought to be converted.

This Bill, therefore, seeks to prevent religious conversions which are affected through use of force, under threat, misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage by making it an offence. It also seeks to provide greater punishment for such conversion in respect of minors, women, scheduled castes and tribes.

The draft Bill provides that the burden of proof as to whether a conversion was not affected through misrepresentation, use of force, under threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage for the purpose of carrying out conversion lies on the accused.

The spokesperson said that every individual converting from one religion to another shall submit to the prescribed authority a declaration that the conversion affected through was not misrepresentation, use of force, under threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage and such authority shall make an inquiry in such cases, provide for declaring marriages null and void, which were solemnised by concealment of religion.