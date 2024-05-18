Anti-defection law: JJP writes to speaker seeking disqualification of 2 MLAs

Unable to rein in its rebel lawmakers who have been canvassing for the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday petitioned Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker, demanding disqualification of two JJP MLAs under the anti-defection law. Unable to rein in its rebel lawmakers who have been canvassing for the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday petitioned Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker, demanding disqualification of two JJP MLAs under the anti-defection law. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a 15-page petition containing evidence in the form of videos and newspaper clippings, the JJP said that the Narwana segment MLA, Ram Niwas, and Barwala MLA, Jogi Ram Sihag, should be disqualified as MLAs of Haryana Vidhan Sabha on the grounds of indulging in anti-party activities.

The JJP was a coalition partner of the BJP-led government till mid-March.

JJP’s move to wield the stick against rebel MLAs comes close on the heels of three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the Nayab Singh Saini government. Since then, JJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has been demanding that the minority BJP government should face the floor test and prove its majority.

The action being sought by the JJP against its MLAs assumes significance in the backdrop of BJP daring the JJP and the Congress to parade their MLAs before the governor before demanding floor test.

“We have urged assembly speaker to disqualify our MLAs Ram Niwas Surjakheda and Jogi Ram Sihag under the anti-defection law. They should cease to be members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly as they have been indulging in anti-party activities with impunity. We have backed our appeal with material evidence to prove our case,” JJP’s office secretary Randhir Singh said.

The JJP has said that the two rebel MLAs shared the stage of the BJP and appealed to people to support BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha election instead of campaigning for the JJP nominees.

The JJP’s move also brings to the fore that the party is struggling to keep its flock of 10 MLAs together.

Devender Singh Babli (Tohana), and Ram Kumar Gautam (Narnaund) are other MLAs who have also unfurled the banner of revolt against the JJP leadership.

Already Devender Babli, who was Cabinet minister in the BJP-JJP coalition government, has said that Dushyant Chautala cannot seek a floor test on behalf of JJP MLAs, claiming that eight out of 10 JJP MLAS were against Chautala.