Anti-drug campaign draws crowds in Haryana

Launched with the aim of spreading awareness against drug abuse, the ‘Cyclothon 2.0’ campaign, spearheaded by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), rolled into its 10th day on Wednesday from Subhash Stadium in Sonepat. Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli during the Cyclothon in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT File)

Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madaan, Sonepat mayor Rajiv Jain, along with senior police officers and other dignitaries flagged off the Yatra from the stadium. The dignitaries sent out a strong message against drug use by riding bicycles and taking a symbolic oath—placing salt in a lota (traditional tumbler)—to neither consume drugs nor allow others to do so.

As the Yatra reached the Ganaur border, it received a rousing welcome from MLA Devender Kadian, SDM Pravesh Kadian, local dignitaries, and residents. They too participated in the bicycle rally and took the ‘salt-in-lota pledge’. Students from CCAS Jain Girls College, Ganaur, added vibrancy to the event with a cultural performance.

The Yatra continued its journey to Panipat, where it received another enthusiastic reception. In Panipat city, it halted at the Police Lines.

The route—from Sonepat to Panipat via Murthal, Ladsoli, Badi, Ganaur, Haldana, Patti Kalyana, and Samalkha—witnessed tremendous public participation and enthusiasm. People from all walks of life, especially youth and villagers, welcomed the Yatra with flower showers and garlands. At every stop, participants took the symbolic salt pledge.

A special highlight of the campaign is the “Namak Lota Jatha” of the Haryana NCB—a traditional pot carried along the route into which people add a pinch of salt as a symbolic gesture of their commitment to a drug-free life. The entire campaign is being conducted under the supervision of HSNCB chief and director general, OP Singh, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

