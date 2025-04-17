Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anti-drug campaign draws crowds in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 17, 2025 09:04 AM IST

Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madaan, Sonepat mayor Rajiv Jain, along with senior police officers and other dignitaries flagged off the Yatra from the stadium.

Launched with the aim of spreading awareness against drug abuse, the ‘Cyclothon 2.0’ campaign, spearheaded by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), rolled into its 10th day on Wednesday from Subhash Stadium in Sonepat.

Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli during the Cyclothon in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT File)
Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli during the Cyclothon in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT File)

Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madaan, Sonepat mayor Rajiv Jain, along with senior police officers and other dignitaries flagged off the Yatra from the stadium. The dignitaries sent out a strong message against drug use by riding bicycles and taking a symbolic oath—placing salt in a lota (traditional tumbler)—to neither consume drugs nor allow others to do so.

As the Yatra reached the Ganaur border, it received a rousing welcome from MLA Devender Kadian, SDM Pravesh Kadian, local dignitaries, and residents. They too participated in the bicycle rally and took the ‘salt-in-lota pledge’. Students from CCAS Jain Girls College, Ganaur, added vibrancy to the event with a cultural performance.

The Yatra continued its journey to Panipat, where it received another enthusiastic reception. In Panipat city, it halted at the Police Lines.

The route—from Sonepat to Panipat via Murthal, Ladsoli, Badi, Ganaur, Haldana, Patti Kalyana, and Samalkha—witnessed tremendous public participation and enthusiasm. People from all walks of life, especially youth and villagers, welcomed the Yatra with flower showers and garlands. At every stop, participants took the symbolic salt pledge.

A special highlight of the campaign is the “Namak Lota Jatha” of the Haryana NCB—a traditional pot carried along the route into which people add a pinch of salt as a symbolic gesture of their commitment to a drug-free life. The entire campaign is being conducted under the supervision of HSNCB chief and director general, OP Singh, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

During this campaign, the HSNCB’s Namak Lota Jatha will carry a traditional pot with them in which the people found on the way symbolically put a pinch of salt and take an oath to stay away from drugs.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Anti-drug campaign draws crowds in Haryana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On