‘Anti-gangster Act and witness protection bill on cards in Punjab’
In the line of fire over delay in cracking the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police handling the case is also being questioned for falling behind the Delhi Police in arresting the two shooters who killed the singer. Hindustan Times talked to the task force’s head, ADGP Pramod Ban on various issues related to the case. Excerpts:
Q: Why the delay in cracking the case?
A: Where is the delay? It is not an ordinary crime. It was a well-executed and minutely planned murder carried out by hardcore criminals. We made the first official arrest within 24-hours of the murder by nabbing an accused from Uttarakhand. The murder took place on May 29. Within three days, we managed to track the trail of the shooters who came to Mansa in a Bolero via Fatehabad. We have arrested 13 persons so far by defining their role.
Q: But Delhi Police arrested the two shooters in the case, giving an impression that the state police was left watching? Many experts think Delhi police has overshadowed Punjab Police in the case.
A: Delhi Police had brought Lawrence Bishnoi on a production warrant after the killing but in a different case. Our probe started from the scratch and took a couple of days to gain momentum. We identified all shooters after interrogating the accused in our custody, much before Delhi police arrested the shooters. Other state police, central agencies and even Delhi police are also helping us in the case. (laughs when asked if he thinks Delhi police was going overboard in projecting as if they have cracked the entire case).
Q: Is Lawrence the real mastermind behind Moose Wala’s killing? Was he using a mobile phone inside Tihar jail to hatch this conspiracy?
A: Yes, we have his admittance in the case. He was in touch with Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan and Anmol Bishnoi over phone. Even after Moose Wala was killed, he got a call confirming that the task he gave them was completed. A US-based person also called Lawrence to confirm this when he was in Tihar.
Q: It appears that the gangs are active in the state like never before. The general public and even senior politicians are getting threat and ransom calls. What action are you taking?
A: Most of these calls are made by anti-social elements who are actually not gangsters. But we are going hard against these criminals. We have registered 16 FIRs against such people in the past two months. Ever since ADTF was formed, a special operation has been launched against gangsters and 163 of them – including small-time criminals-- have been arrested. Forty-seven weapons have also been recovered. Cracking down on these gangs is the bigger tasks as most of them are known to be mingling with Khalistani activists.
Q: But cases against gangsters have very low percentage of conviction. Will AGTF push for more strict measures?
A: We are already working on a few laws. Our team at government-level has prepared the draft for Punjab Anti-Gangster Act on the pattern of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Government experts are working on it. We are also working on formulating Witness Protection Act in cases related to organised crime. The chief minister has given us the free hand and our legal experts are on it.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces educational, health reforms for state
Listing out the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party government during the first 100 days in office, chief minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced multipronged improvements in the education sector, which he termed the bedrock for building a new society. Winding up the discussion on governor's address, he also termed the Emergency a “big blot” on India's democracy, lambasting it as a period when people's voice was suppressed.
-
PROA passes resolution against financial commissioner revenue for mistreatment of officers
Punjab revenue officers' association has passed a resolution against financial commissioner revenue Anurag Aggarwal, condemning his alleged arrogant and humiliating attitude towards revenue officers. President of PROA, Gurdev Singh Dham, said that a meeting of executive body of the association was held to discuss various issues, including revengeful attitude and misbehaviour of FCR Anurag Aggarwal towards revenue officers.
-
Ruins of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s mansion to host religious event on his death anniversary
In an effort to regain the lost splendour of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's historical buildings at his summer capital Dinanagar in Gurdaspur and promote tourism, the district administration, for the first time, will organise a religious event in the ruins of the Sikh ruler's mansion on June 29 to mark his death anniversary. During the religious function, path of Sukhmani Sahib will be held in a pandal.
-
HC allows Jalandhar man to go abroad; says pendency of an FIR no ground to deny him permission
The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed a Jalandhar man, an accused in a criminal case, to go abroad, observing that pendency of an FIR would not mean that The petitioner, Kanwalpreet Singh Kalra would not return back. The petitioner, Kanwalpreet Singh Kalra, had approached the high court after he was denied permission to fly to Canada to attend the convocation ceremony of his daughter by a Jalandhar court.
-
Congress regime spent recklessly, left behind ₹24,351 crore unpaid liability: Mann govt’s white paper
Two days ahead of its first budget, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, while painting a grim picture of the state finances, on Saturday tore into the previous Congress government for “reckless spending” and saddling it with “unpaid liability” of ₹24,351 crore besides a colossal debt. Another ₹7,117.86 crore is unpaid power subsidy claimed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for supply to agriculture, domestic and industry consumers last year.
