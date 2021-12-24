Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Anti-national forces trying to disturb harmony in Punjab: BJP

The BJP has a vision to make Punjab free of drugs, mafia and corruption, says Union minister and party’s state election incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Union minister and BJP’s Punjab election incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a press conference in Amritsar.
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Union minister and BJP’s Punjab election incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday that anti-national forces were trying to create an atmosphere like 1984 in the state but people will never let the harmony and peace be disturbed.

Addressing mediapersons in Amritsar, Shekhawat said that the BJP has a vision to make Punjab free of drugs, mafia and corruption.

“Punjab used to be a pioneer state in the country. Sadly, it has come down to 16th spot in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) in the country. The state also is home to the highest number of unemployed people. It also has a whooping loan of over 4 lakh crore with no roadmap to bring it out of economic duress,” he said.

Shekhawat said Punjab being a border state has always risen to protect the country during wars. “Punjabis have been brave sons and daughters of this great nation and have always been the first to shed blood to protect the borders. Unfortunately, the previous governments in the state have not been true to its citizenry,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special respect for the state and as a statesman he understands the challenges it has faced, he claimed.

Confident that the state was ready for a change, the Union minister said the BJP will be the choice of the voters for a better future of the state. A double engine government is what the state needs for a prosperous and peaceful future, he added.

