‘Anti-party’ activities: 3 MLAs, Sukhpal Khaira urge Sonia to expel Rana Gurjeet

A day after cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh announced to contest as an independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi, three sitting MLAs — Navtej Singh Cheema (Sultanpur Lodhi), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Phagwara) and Bawa Henry (Jalandhar North) — and former Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, demanding the minister’s expulsion from the party.

Since Khaira is in judicial custody, his son Mehtab Singh Khaira gave consent to the letter on his father’s behalf. Besides Sonia, copies of the letter were also sent to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and state affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary.

In the letter, the signatories alleged that ‘tainted’ Rana Gurjeet, who had to resign as a minister in 2018 over his alleged involvement in a sand mining scam, is trying his best to harm the party in the forthcoming elections. They further said the minister was weakening the Congress by interfering in the party affairs of various constituencies of Doaba region. “Though we had apprised the state leadership about his anti-party activities, unfortunately, he was reinstated in the Punjab cabinet,” the letter reads.

“Rana Gurjeet has allowed his son to contest as an independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi against the two-time Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema. This is a gross violation of the party discipline. He is playing into the hands of opposition parties, especially the BJP,” mentions the letter.

The signatories alleged that Rana Gurjeet was still close to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and he recently facilitated his close aide Amandeep Singh’s entry into Capt’s Punjab Lok Congress party who is a probable candidate from Bholath.

“Besides this, Rana Gurjeet is making baseless allegations against PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu,” they said.

Despite repeated attempts, Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son Rana Inder Partap Singh remained incommunicado.

