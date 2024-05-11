Anurag holds Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hamirpur

Union minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency during his Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hamirpur on Saturday said that this time the BJP will win all four Lok Sabha seats and six by-poll seats in Himachal Pradesh. Union minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency during his Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hamirpur on Saturday said that this time the BJP will win all four Lok Sabha seats and six by-poll seats in Himachal Pradesh. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters in Hamirpur, Anurag said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the workers of my Lok Sabha constituency, because you have given me the opportunity to serve you continuously. Whenever elections come, all the workers become Anurag,” he said.

The Union minister, who is seeking the fifth term as an MP from Hamirpur, was accompanied by former Himachal CM and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP Himachal president Rajeev Bindal and other senior party leaders.

Anurag said that BJP is the party which does not forget its promises. “It fulfils all its promises, like in 2019 we abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. We fulfilled the promise of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and also abolished triple talaq. Not only this, along with the construction of Ram temple, the grand Somnath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath Dham and also Mahakal Lok in Ujjain have been constructed by the Modi government.

“While we built Ram temple, some leaders of Congress and its allies say that they will build the mosque again and talk about crushing Sanatan. Mughals came and went, British came and went but could not destroy Sanatan, now Congress will also go. Sanatan is eternal,” Anurag said.

Addressing the crowd present at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra organised in Hamirpur, Jai Ram Thakur said that he is seeing such a crowd for the first time in Hamirpur. “This huge affection and blessings clearly show that the victory of Anurag is going to be historic and all his records of victory till date are going to be broken. Earlier, Anurag had won by four lakh votes and this time he is going to register a victory of more than 5 lakh votes,” he said.