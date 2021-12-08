Anurag Thakur to launch Himachal’s new sports policy on December 11

Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur will launch Himachal Pradesh’s new sports policy on December 11.

The new sports policy aims at promoting raw talent on merit and making sports associations more professional, Himachal Pradesh youth services and sports minister Rakesh Pathania said on Tuesday.

Pathania said he had submitted the draft policy to Anurag and he has suggested some changes in it, which is being done.

“The biggest change we tend to bring is to make the sports association more professional. For this we have proposed that people who are heading sports association but don’t have sports background must make way to the professional people,” said Pathania.

“It is my appeal to them that they should leave so that a person with a sports background could be roped in,” he added.

Pathania said before this there was no proper sports policy in the state. The policy which was in place said nothing significant on how to promote sports. There were no provisions for financial incentives for Paralympics champions.

“Another change we tend to bring is to make pro-sportsmen atmosphere and friendly relationship between the sports association and the government. The sports associations should not be limited to only for grants but work in tandem with the government to promote budding talent,” said Pathania.

The minister said there is no dearth of raw talent in Himachal but thing was that how many of them are spotted and promoted.

“We would do a talent search by way of schools sports, rural sports championships and women championships,” he said.

The minister said to motivate youth to take up sports, the policy also proposes to increase the jobs under the sports quota.

“There would be no place for political recommendations but the talent will be selected in the teams on merit,” he said.

He said the new policy is as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set a target that India should win at least win 50 medals in the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Every state has been given a task to prepare sportsmen for different sports. We will have no dearth of funds. The things were hit due to Covid-19 pandemic, but the situation will improve soon,” he said.

Pathania said earlier last year the total budget of the sports department was just ₹48 crore of which ₹24 crore were salary bills.

“It was due to the fund crunch that we lacked in sports but now that would be a thing of the past,” said Pathania.