Anything can be planted in Punjab’s fertile land but not hate: Mann

In a stern warning to anti-social elements trying to disturb peace and harmony of the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that there was no place for hatred in Punjab.

“Anything can be planted in the fertile land of Punjab but not the seeds of hatred. My government will not spare anyone involved in nefarious attempts at weakening the strong social bonding among people of the state,” Mann said while addressing a gathering after offering prayers at the Idgah in Malerkotla on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mann said that Eid is a festival which makes humanity feel the pain of others and this sacred festival symbolises universal brotherhood, peace and amity.

On the comprehensive and all-round development of Malerkotla, the chief minister said that no stone would be left unturned to develop required infrastructure in the newly formed district. He said that the last government had only given district status to Malerkotla, but a lot is to be done to make it a district in a real sense. He said that he was aware of the needs of Malerkotla and development of education and health infrastructure in the district would be given priority.

Conceding to demands of local MLA Mohd Jamil Ur Rehman, Mann assured that this historic city would not face any shortage of funds till the entire development process is completed to the satisfaction of its residents.

Reiterating his government’s commitment of regaining the lost glory of the state, the chief minister said that during the 46 days of his government’s rule, people of the state have witnessed initiatives to provide clean and transparent administration besides creating enormous job opportunities for the youth. During this time, where corruption has been eradicated, a campaign has been launched to free government land from illegal possessions.

Urging people to give his government time to perform, Mann said that he has been implementing commitments made to the people in letter and spirit, and his cabinet has already approved a recruitment drive to fill 26,454 posts in government departments besides amending the Act to give MLAs of Punjab assembly only one pension regardless of the number of terms served. He said that the AAP government is committed to spending every paisa from the state treasury on the welfare of the people.

Assuring that his government will break the tradition set by previous governments for registering false cases against their political opponents, Mann said that previous governments have done nothing but plundered the resources of the state. “These people are still not satisfied after looting the state for years. But now people will have their own government. Money will be taken back from the looters along with interest,” he added.

Earlier, Mohd Jamil Ur Rehman, the Malerkotla MLA, welcomed the chief minister and raised the long-pending demands of the city.

