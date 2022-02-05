Appoint nodal officers to make Panchkula free from pollution, drugs: Haryana speaker

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday directed the authorities to appoint nodal officers to chalk out an effective strategy to make Panchkula free from pollution, plastic, drugs, stray cattle, slum and encroachments.

He gave the directions during a review meeting of the progress of development works. He said that the nodal officers would prepare a report on each concern and submit it in the next meeting so that work could be done in this direction in a planned manner.

For pollution-related concerns, an officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board would be made nodal officer while for the concerns related to plastic, stray cattle and stray dogs, an officer of municipal corporation would be deputed as nodal officer. For encroachment and slum-related concerns, an officer of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) would be made a nodal officer.

He said the participation of residents of Panchkula would also be ensured in this work.

Gupta said a pilot project should be prepared for laying underground electricity cables in Panchkula on the lines of other Smart Cities. It was informed that provision of underground power cables is being made in the new sectors being developed in Pinjore by the HSVP.