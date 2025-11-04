AQI turns poor in Chandigarh again

The air quality index (AQI) of the city, which had started to see some improvement, deteriorated again on Sunday and Monday. AQI between 301-400 is considered very poor and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. The bulletin takes average AQI values of all stations in a city at 4 pm. (HT File)

As per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Chandigarh was 170 (moderate) on Saturday but on Sunday, it rose to 233 (poor) and stayed in the same category at 216 on Monday.

The AQI of Panchkula continued to remain worse than Chandigarh and was 308 (very poor)on Sunday. On Monday, it dropped to 294, which is still poor.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that the AQI is dropping due to temperature inversion – the city’s mercury is dropping steadily over the past few days which is making AQI rise exponentially. This also comes after Punjab had recorded the biggest single-day jump in farm fires cases (422) on Saturday. With a fresh WD coming into the region, Paul added that the extra humidity from the system may make the air quality worse.