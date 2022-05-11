‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe

Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka.

“It is requested that the state government may transfer the counter-FIR lodged by Ashok Khemka as well as the FIR filed by me to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for proper investigation to extract the truth,” Verma said in a letter to the government on May 9.

On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma’s complaint was “false and mischievous.”

An FIR was registered on April 26 after home minister Anil Vij accompanied Khemka to the office of deputy commissioner of police.

On May 6, Verma received a letter from the office of the additional chief secretary to the Haryana government, agriculture and farmers welfare department, asking him to handover records of the screening committee, records of interview by an executive committee and other related documents, immediately.

Responding to the letter, Verma said the records had been handed over in original to deputy secretary, agriculture.

Asserting that the allegations levelled against him were baseless, Verma said Khemka was interfering in the inquiry proceedings that had been initiated against the employees “illegally” appointed by him.

“As the corporation has handed over the entire record, it will not be able to conclude the inquiry proceedings initiated against the employees, to whom show cause notices have been issued,” Verma said.