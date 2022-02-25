Arms, IEDs dropped by Pakistani drone recovered from Jammu’s Arnia

A major terror plot by Pakistan’s ISI was averted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Jammu police on Thursday after they recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone along the International Border in the Arnia area of the RS Pura Sector in Jammu district, said officials. The consignment was dropped around 12.45 am on Thursday.

“On the basis of input regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pak-based terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front at the behest of Pak agency ISI in the Arnia area, a special search operation was launched,” said ADGP Mukesh Singh.

“The operation was launched by SOG and the Jammu police. During the search operation, three boxes of the arms and ammunition which were dropped through drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from Treva village of Arnia,” he added.

The arms, ammunition and explosives recovered during the search operation included three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, a bundle of cordex wire, two-timer IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds of ammunition.

“Dropping of this huge arms and explosives depicts a major terrorist plan of the Pak-based terror outfit LeT and its offshoot TRF,” said the ADGP.

With the recovery of this huge consignment of arms and explosives, a major terror plot has been foiled by the alert troops of J&K Police, he added.

A case under relevant Sections and laws stands registered in the Arnia police station and further investigation is on.

On Thursday morning, the BSF said it fired upon a Pakistani drone in the Arnia area of the RS Pura sector along the 198-km-long International Border during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A drone movement was observed near the International Border in the Arnia area around 12.45 am on Thursday, said a BSF official

The drone had come around 100 to 150 metres inside the Indian territory and was flying between the two BSF posts

“Alert BSF guards opened 15 to 20 rounds at the drone but couldn’t bring it down. The drone flew back into Pakistani territory,” he said.

On June 27 last year, two Pak drones had dropped explosives on the IAF station in Jammu city that left two personnel injured.

Since then, there has been a spike in Pak drones intruding into Jammu and Kashmir to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and hawala money to fuel terrorism.

On January 5, the BSF had lodged a strong protest against Pak’s bid to push arms, ammo into the Indian side at a sector commander-level flag meeting between the two sides.

The sector commander-level meeting was held in the Suchetgarh area between the two border guarding forces.

