Arms smuggling racket busted, three arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 03, 2025 10:55 PM IST

In a separate operation, the commissionerate arrested a drug smuggler with more than 2kg of heroin from Ghanupur Kale village in the district.

The Amritsar commissionerate police have busted an interstate arms smuggling gang and arrested three key members from the area falling under the Gate Hakeem police station in Amritsar.

Bhullar said the arrested persons have been identified as Piyush, Kamal Singh, alias Kalu, and Swayam, alias Bholu. The police recovered 3 pistols — 2 of .32 bore and 1 of .30 bore, 2 live 32 bore cartridges and a motorcycle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bhullar said the arrested persons have been identified as Piyush, Kamal Singh, alias Kalu, and Swayam, alias Bholu. The police recovered 3 pistols — 2 of .32 bore and 1 of .30 bore, 2 live 32 bore cartridges and a motorcycle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhullar said the arrested persons have been identified as Piyush, Kamal Singh, alias Kalu, and Swayam, alias Bholu. The police recovered 3 pistols — 2 of .32 bore and 1 of .30 bore, 2 live 32 bore cartridges and a motorcycle.

Drug smuggler held with 2kg heroin

In a separate operation, the commissionerate arrested a drug smuggler with more than 2kg of heroin from Ghanupur Kale village in the district.

The accused has been identified as Mantej Singh, 27, of Burj, in Tarn Taran district. The police have also impounded his motorcycle.

The police said the accused was in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and used to receive consignments of drugs from across the border. The police probe revealed that drug consignments were being dropped in the Indian side with the help of drones.

The commissioner of police said further investigations are on. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

The arrested accused already has a murder case registered against him at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran, the police said, adding he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case on January 3, 2024.

