Army adopts 26 girls of Nari Niketan in Poonch

The Indian Army extended a helping hand to the destitute and women to make them self-reliant and a productive part of the society.

“Indian Army in Krishna Ghati sector has reached out to Nari Niketan orphanage in Poonch’s Mendhar, which has 26 girls and four widows,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

“The army on Friday adopted all 26 girls and will cater for their present and future requirements for education, personality development, health and wellness,” said the spokesperson.

The army will take care of the girls until they become financially independent.

The Indian Army’s initiative is an inspiration for the nation and its people to provide and support the underprivileged and give them an opportunity to rise above stand out and prove their mettle to not only our nation but the world itself, he added.

Meanwhile, in a similar gesture, the army inaugurated ‘Asha Bakery’ to provide employment to women in Akhnoor area of Jammu.

“The Indian Army has instituted a venture Asha Bakery as part of its women empowerment initiative in Akhnoor. The venture is aimed to accord livelihood and self reliance to the women of Bhanwaran and other villages around Akhnoor. Asha Bakery is an enterprising initiative which would further strengthen the sterling bond between the Indian Army and the people of J&K, in the quest for hope and a prosperous future,” said the spokesperson.