Army capable of protecting borders along China: Ex-army chief Deepak Kapoor

Former army chief General Deepak Kapoor (retd) said the army is capable of dealing with any threat and protect the country’s borders along China.

“In the past 70 years, we have been dealing with them and we have a good understanding of the Salami Slicing tactics of China as it tried to expand its borders. The Indian Army is fully alert and capable of protecting our borders along the LAC whether it is eastern Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh. The army will do a good job in ensuring territorial integrity of the country,” he said during his visit to Karnal on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gen Kapoor was in Karnal to attend the Old Boys Meet at the Sainik School Kunjpura (SSK) on Sunday. He hailed the contributions of country’s first CDS late General Bipin Rawat saying Gen Rawat played an important role in the army and has given a great leadership to the services.

Responding to a question related to the relationship of the ‘jawans’ and ‘kisans’, he said both the communities are deeply linked with each other and in serving the country. While farmers help in growth of the country, soldiers contribute towards its protection.

He said it is a coincidence that the SSK is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year as the school started in 1961 and he was among the students of the first batch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ex-army chief said the main objective of sainik schools is to produce good and responsible citizens so that they can serve the country and contribute to the progress of the country. He said the schools have played an important role in developing leadership quality in people of different fields, besides the army.

Principal Col Vijay Rana said the school has organised the Old Boys Meet and invited around 300 old students who had studied in the school. The visitors paid tributes to the old students who had sacrificed their lives for the country.