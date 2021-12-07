Army Chief Naravane speaks on advances in warfare at Punjabi University

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited Punjabi University on Monday to attend a national seminar commemorating 50 years of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Addressing the seminar, organised by the department of defence and strategic studies, General Naravane spoke about the changed course of warfare due to developments in strategy, structure and defence technology.

He motivated young officers and students to take up active leadership roles while being innovative in their approach, and adopt an adaptive and versatile outlook to achieve cognitive dominance.

Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) lauded the sacrifice of Indian defence personnel, who laid down their lives in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which also saw the liberation of Bangladesh.

Stating that the country was indebted to the martyrs, he asked students to further contribute by taking up academic research for better evaluation of the 1971 war.

Another key speaker, Lt Gen JS Cheema (retd) gave a detailed account of the strategic and tactical developments along the Eastern Theatre during the course of war, and critically examined the Shimla Agreement that took place in the aftermath of the war.

Lt Gen BS Grewal discussed with students the ground developments that took along the western border as well as the naval and air operations undertaken by Indian forces to neutralise the Pakistani offence.

He gave first-hand information about the incidents that took place along the Poonch and Chamb areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and discussed the strategic significance of the Shakargarh Bulge and how India managed to tackle the area diligently.

Vice-chancellor Dr Arvind highlighted the role of emerging technologies in relation to warfare and security.

Meanwhile, head of the department Umrao Singh shared that the university was proud that the Chief of Army Staff was pursuing a PhD from it in defence studies.