Army hosts various activities under public outreach programme in north Kashmir

As part of its public outreach programme, army organised a series of activities on Monday in north Kashmir. Last week, the Indian Red Cross Society, district Kupwara, in collaboration with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Langate, had organised a blood donation camp at the 30 RR Army Camp, Langate. (File)

These activities include blood donation camp, cultural programs and Gindo Varmul - the north Kashmir sports festival.

“More than 50 blood points were voluntarily donated during the event, marking a significant contribution toward saving lives and supporting medical emergencies in the region,” the army spokesperson said, adding that the event witnessed active participation from both army personnel and civilians. “The Indian Red Cross Society appreciated the efforts of all volunteers and highlighted the importance of regular blood donation in strengthening the health infrastructure.

The slogan “Donate Blood, Save Life” reflected the spirit of the occasion and served as a reminder of the life-saving impact of each donation,” the spokesman said.

Earlier army organised a big cultural festival at Zorawar Hall, Pattan; the event was organised by North Zone Cultural Centre, Ministry of culture, Government of India and army. The artists from different parts of the country performed at the event which was witnessed by students of different schools and civil society members. The army and different sports groups are currently organising big sports festival Gindo Varmul to give platform to youths who play various sports. Locals have appreciated these events saying that more and more activities should be organised in north Kashmir. “In past many years, the drugs have ruined our young generation. The series of events by the Army along with other groups will help to promote talent among youth and also give fillip to various cultural activities,” said Nisar Ahmad a social activist of Baramulla.