Army: Infiltrator killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, Pakistan’s BAT bid foiled

The Indian army on Sunday accused Pakistan of breaching an ongoing ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) and claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid after killing an armed person on Saturday in north Kashmir’s Kupwara sector.

The army said that the infiltration or action by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) was attempted by an individual in the Keran sector of Kupwara on Saturday which was foiled by the army leading to the killing of the intruder.

“In a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control, an infiltration or BAT action was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1. Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national,” said Maj Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC, 28 Division, in a press briefing at Kupwara.

“This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terror. A hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual,” he said.

According to officials, BAT is said to be a mix of regular Pakistani soldiers and militants who are known for attacks on the Indian army on the border. Pakistan has always denied these allegations.

Pendharkar said that the infiltrator was equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores.

“The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan army,” he said.

In February, Indian and Pakistan’s militaries had agreed to strictly observe a ceasefire agreement along the LoC after years of tumultuous relationship on the border between the two armies.

Pendharkar said in complete breach of the ceasefire understanding arrived at between the DGMOs, the armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and a black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of the Pakistan army across the LoC on Saturday.

“Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator was eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and a large quantity of ammunition, including seven grenades,” he said

The army said that the surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any “exploitation” of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area.

“A search of the belongings revealed Pakistani national’s identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by the ministry of national health services regulation and coordination, Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohd Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in army uniform,” he said.

In response to a question, the officer said that the intelligence inputs of these areas are always there from where infiltration may be attempted by some terrorists.