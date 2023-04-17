Bathinda military station firing: Witness army jawan arrested for killing 4 soldiers, rifle recovered

An army jawan, Desai Mohan, who till last week was the sole witness of the killing of four army personnel at Bathinda military station on April 12, has been arrested for murdering the soldiers. The accused army jawan, Desai Mohan (face covered), with Punjab Police personnel after his arrest in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

In a joint press briefing, Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana and military station officers said that the accused has confessed to turning the gun on his colleagues to avenge the humiliation and harassment meted out to him by them.

They said it was early to confirm the kind of harassment the accused was facing at the hands of the four soldiers. Mohan had stolen the INSAS rifle, 20 cartridges and eight LMG bullets. He hid the weapon and ammunition at an isolated spot of the army base for two days before targeting his colleagues early in the morning on April 12.

Police have recovered the rifle and six live rounds of the LMG from a pit in the compound.

The police are searching for two LMG bullets as 19 shells were recovered from the crime site.

Mohan was among the four jawans summoned for questioning by the police on Sunday.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said that during investigation, Mohan said he was facing repeated harassment.

Four soldiers — Sagar Banne, Kamlesh R, Santosh Nagaral, and Yogeshkumar J — were shot dead on April 12 as they slept in their rooms near the officers’ mess of the heavily guarded military base.

The deceased and the accused were colleagues at the mess.

According to the first information report (FIR) at the cantonment police station on April 12, Mohan claimed he had spotted two masked men in white kurta-pyjama near the crime scene.

The case was registered on the complaint of Major Ashutosh Shukla of 80 Medium Regiment, who quoted Mohan’s information that one of the assailants was carrying an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle and the other an axe.

The FIR stated that an INSAS rifle and a magazine with 28 cartridges had gone missing from an army unit on April 9 and was likely to have been used by the suspects in the attack. The rifle and magazine were found later the same day.

A day after the crime, HT had first reported of Punjab Police picking holes in the eyewitness account.

Mohan had stated he saw two men carrying a rifle and an axe, but the autopsy of the four jawans did not reveal any sharp-edged weapon injury.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Bathinda range, SPS Parmar had stated that the jawan (Mohan) was questioned as it did not go well why one of the two assailants was carrying an axe when it was not used to attack the soldiers. “Moreover, no other person on duty spotted the movement of the men in civvies in the secured campus. The campus did not report any security breach or attempt of intrusion,” Parmar added.