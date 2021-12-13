Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army officer ends life in Ramban’s Banihal town

An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead with his AK 47 rifle at Banihal in Ramban; he was currently the Company Commander of Alpha Coy Mahubal
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon late Saturday in Ramban district, officials said. “Late Saturday at about 10:30 pm, information was received at Khari police post that an Army officer allegedly shot himself dead with his AK 47 rifle at his residential quarter in Mahubal in Banihal,” said a police spokesperson. He was currently the Company Commander of Alpha Coy Mahubal. “As the death of the deceased has occurred under mysterious circumstances, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated,” he added. No suicide note, however, was found from his room, he said.

