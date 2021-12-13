Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army officer ends life in Ramban’s Banihal town
chandigarh news

Army officer ends life in Ramban’s Banihal town

An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead with his AK 47 rifle at Banihal in Ramban; he was currently the Company Commander of Alpha Coy Mahubal
An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Banihal, Ramban, on Saturday. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Banihal, Ramban, on Saturday. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon late Saturday in Ramban district, officials said. “Late Saturday at about 10:30 pm, information was received at Khari police post that an Army officer allegedly shot himself dead with his AK 47 rifle at his residential quarter in Mahubal in Banihal,” said a police spokesperson. He was currently the Company Commander of Alpha Coy Mahubal. “As the death of the deceased has occurred under mysterious circumstances, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated,” he added. No suicide note, however, was found from his room, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out