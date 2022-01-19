Army rescues 30 civilians trapped in avalanches in Kupwara

The Army on Tuesday rescued 30 civilians stuck in avalanches triggered by recent snowfall in the border district of Kupwara, officials said on Tuesday.

Kashmir’s upper reaches had received fresh snowfall on Monday after a fresh western disturbance hit the region. The weather was also cloudy on Tuesday and it is expected to snow on Wednesday as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Col Emron Musavi, PRO, Defence, Srinagar, said amidst fresh snowfall and two avalanches, the Army and the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) rescued 30 civilians stuck on the Chowkibal-Tangdhar road (NH-701) on the night of January 17-18.

“As soon as the information of civilians getting stuck closer to Khooni Nala and SM Hill on the national highway 701 reached the troops at the NC Pass, two rescue teams were mobilised for rescuing the civilians who were stuck in their vehicles,” he said.

The rescue group comprised the avalanche rescue teams from the Army and a team of the GREF.

Musavi said despite adverse weather conditions compounded by twin avalanches, 14 civilians were brought to Neelam and 16 civilians to the NC Pass, which is also commonly known as the Sadhna Pass.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the rescued civilians were provided food, medical care and shelter for the night,” he said.

The Army also said that it retrieved 12 vehicles on Tuesday after snow clearance from the road.

“The GREF played a difficult but stellar role in snow clearance amidst dangerous conditions. The entire effort took about five to six hours,” Musavi said.

Last year also people were rescued near Khooni Nala as the area is prone to avalanches and snow-slides.

More rains, snow expected

The Srinagar office of the meteorological department has predicted more rains and snow on Wednesday as the sky remained overcast in the valley on Tuesday.

“We expect widespread rains and mild snowfall on Wednesday,” an official of the department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director, meteorological department in J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus had on Monday predicted two weather systems to hit the region.

“The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light precipitation and light to moderate precipitation during January 21-22 at scattered places of J&K and Ladakh. No forecast of any major snow spell till January-end,” he said.

The minimum night temperatures improved in Kashmir on Tuesday owing to the cloud cover.

The lowest temperature of -6.0°C was recorded in north Kashmir’s ski resort of Gulmarg while the resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -0.7°C.

The mercury settled at 1.1°C in summer capital Srinagar during the night while it was 0.2°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was -0.6°C in Kokernag, 0.6°C in Konibal and 0.2°C in Kupwara.

The day temperatures on Monday at all the above stations did not cross 6.1°C degrees with Gulmarg seeing lowest -0.5°C and Qazigund recording highest 6.1°C.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chilai Kalan, the valley’s harshest over 40-day winter period which started on December 21.